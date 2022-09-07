Jump to content
Kim Kardashian to launch private equity firm

Company will invest in consumer and media businesses

Laura Hampson
Wednesday 07 September 2022 13:53
Kim Kardashian's Paris jewellery thief blames her for robbery

Billionaire mogul Kim Kardashian is launching a private equity firm, according to reports.

The 41-year-old is partnering with Jay Sammons, a former partner at Carlyle Group Inc, to launch SKKY Partners.

The firm will focus on investing in consumer and media businesses, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports, and will include consumer product sectors, hospitality, digital commerce and luxury.

Kardashian’s shapewear brand SKIMS was valued at $3.2bn (£2.3bn) in January, and she was listed as #1,645 on the Forbes’ billionaires list in April.

According to WSJ, SKKY plans to make both control and minority investments in companies.

The news comes after Kardashian appeared on the cover of Interview magazine this week, with bleached eyebrows and a bare bum.

In the cover story, Kardashian described her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson as “a cutie” and “such a good person”. She added that she is “excited” to see what the future holds for him.

“He’s a cutie. He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up,” she said.

Kardashian also spoke about her ex-husband Kanye West and described how he helped her “arrive in high society”.

“When I was with Kanye, and he was introducing me to a lot of people, I think that definitely got a lot of people to have a different level of respect,” she said.

