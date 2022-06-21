Kim Kardashian says she’s being ‘really cautious’ before getting married again

Kim Kardashian has spoken candidly about marriage and how she plans to be “really cautious” before tying the knot again.

The 41-year-old reality star discussed whether she wants to get married again while appearing on Today with Hoda & Jenna Tuesday morning, where she jokingly admitted that she hasn’t “been the best” at marriage in the past.

“I think I’m definitely going to be really cautious,” she explained. “Because I have proved that maybe I am not the best at it and I don’t want to make that mistake again.”

She went on to acknowledge how she’s thought about being in a relationship similar to Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who have been together since 1993 but who have never gotten married.

The Skims founder first tied the knot when she was 19, to music producer Damon Thomas, who she split from in 2004 after four years of marriage. Her second marriage was to former NBA star Kris Humphries, and infamously lasted just 72 days.

Kardashian got married for a third time to Kanye West, now formerly known as “Ye,” in 2014. The couple share four children: North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.

The KKW Beauty founder filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 and was ruled legally single last March.

She has since been in a relationship with Pete Davidson, who she began dating in October 2021. They shared their first on-screen kiss when Kardashian made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live.

During her appearance on Today, Kardashian detailed how happy she’s been with the 28-year-old comedian and how good she’s felt in their relationship.

According to the reality star, when she’s around Davidson, she can truly “be herself”.

“It feels good to have someone that you can really laugh with and be yourself with,” she said. “I’m completely, 100 per cent myself, and that is just the best feeling. Not that I wasn before or anything.”

“It’s just, like [he’s] someone that really supports you and that is fun and happy, and it’s great,” she added.

The Sknn By Kim founder has previously opened up about her relationship with Davidson. During an episode of The Kardashians, which premiered earlier this month, she explained how her boyfriend “has the best heart and always thinks of the small things”.

She then went on into detail a time that they went to get ice cream together, which she described as “one of the best nights of [her] life”.

“One time, Pete was like: ‘Babe, let’s go get some ice cream at Thrifty’, and I was like: ‘Oh my god, you are making me so f***ing horny’. Thrifty? It was literally one of the best nights of my life,’” she said.

During the interview, Kardashian also discussed the factors that went into her decision to introduce her children to Davidson, with the reality star revealing that she consulted family, friends and therapists before introducing the comedian. Kardashian also told the Today hosts that she waited six months before doing so.