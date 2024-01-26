Kim Kardashian reveals whether her children will take over her business

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian has revealed whether her beauty company will become a family business one day.

The Skkn creator has shared brands with her sisters, but will her children join her own in the future? Speaking to Bustle for an article published on 25 January, Kardashian, 43, admitted she would love to have any of her four children, who she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West, carry on her business.

“I think that they will have their own ideas of what they want to do,” she told the outlet. “And if one of ‘em wants to take it over, they gladly can.”

Kardashian is the mother to North, 10, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, four.

She continued: “I would love them to be involved, but I also want them to do whatever makes them happy. And that could be totally not in the beauty business and that would be okay with me.”

One of her children seems to already be pursuing their dreams, following in the footsteps of their father. In December of last year, Kanye hosted a listening party for his new album in Miami, only he wasn’t the only West to be featured. North shocked the crowd of people with her own track titled “Bless Me.”

The Skims creator has openly admitted that she has no expectations when it comes to her children pursuing or creating their own businesses.

In conversation with Maverick Carter, she proclaimed: “North, for sure, feels like a creative. Saint feels like a creative. The little ones, Chicago and Psalm, if you ask Psalm what he wants to do, he wants to be, like, a truck driver or anything with a truck.”

“Chi Chi is just a princess, so I don’t know what she’ll end up being,” Kardashian went on to say. “But I definitely see it in North and I think that I won’t ever push her to do anything. It’s whatever she finds her passion in.”

While her mom would say she’s “creative,” North would describe herself as “the best ever,” according to her I-D magazine interview. For her first solo interview, she spoke to the outlet about her career hopes and aspirations. She expressed interest in not only taking over Skims, but Yeezy, her father’s fashion brand, one day too.

“Well, when I was seven, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side. When I’m, like, 13, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive,” she confessed.

“So a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and Skims, and I want to be a business owner,” the confident tween added. North noted how she would also love to live in Japan.