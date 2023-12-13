North West raps verse with Kanye in stage debut in Miami

North West debuted her rap verse from the upcoming album from Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

The 10-year-old appeared on stage in Miami alongside her dad for the premiere of his collaborative album ‘Vultures’ with Ty Dolla $ign (12 December).

With Ye by her side, North lip-synced the verse while the crowd cheered, who quickly realised who was delivering the rhymes.

The daughter of Ye and Kim Kardashian already has special FX makeup skills and fashion critic to her resume, but previously opened up about her aspirations of becoming a rapper in an interview with i-D.