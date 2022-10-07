Jump to content

‘The disrespect!’: Fans react after Kim Kardashian admits she doesn’t know what tortellini is

‘Wealth is wasted on the rich’, wrote one user on social media

Joanna Whitehead
Friday 07 October 2022 08:53
Comments
Kim Kardashian says it has become 'easier' for her and her family to face public criticism

Kim Kardashian has left fans reeling after admitting she doesn’t know what tortellini is.

The 41-year-old was shown dining out in an Italian restaurant during Milan Fashion Week in the latest episode of The Kardashians, when she asked a waiter, “What is tortellini?”

The waiter replied that the classic pasta dish was “like a ravioli”, prompting the billionaire reality star to ask for “any[thing] that’s not spaghetti”.

Fans of the show took to social media to express their disbelief at the billionaire’s lack of culinary knowledge.

“Sadly, I’m watching The Kardashians on Hulu and Kim asked the waiter what tortellini is and I’m sick. The disrespect!”, wrote one, while another added: “Wealth is wasted on the rich. Kim K just asked what tortellini is.”

“Just heard my daughter say that Kim Kardashian asked the waiter what is tortellini? See what happens when you are not part of the real world. I'm never surprised by the world anymore. Tonight I was.”

The gaffe follows her sister Kendall Jenner’s failed attempts at cutting a cucumber on an earlier episode of The Kardashians.

The supermodel acknowledged her lack of experience in this area, saying: “I definitely am not a good cutter, so don’t zoom in on me,” before adding she was “scared”.

Aired in May this year, the clip showed Jenner apparently attempting to slice the vegetable in an unorthodox manner, prompting widespread incredulity on social media.

“Always knew they were so far removed from reality but watching Kendall try to cut that cucumber was painful,” one person wrote, while someone else said: “If this is real, I’m concerned.”

A third person added: “I assumed they were bad at relating to normal things. But THIS BAD??”

The 26-year-old went on to poke fun at her chopping technique, however, subsequently posting a story to Instagram showing her with a chopping board, large knife and cumber.

“Here we go again,” she captioned the post.

Her re-attempt came after two of her sisters, Kylie and Khloe Kardashian, teased her about her chopping skills, or lack thereof.

