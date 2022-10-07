Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Khloe Kardashian shared her thoughts about her her sister Kim Kardashian telling women to get their “f***ing ass up and work”.

The two sisters addressed some of the widespread backlash that Kim was facing for her remarks in a sneak peek of next week’s episode of The Kardashians. Kim said that she felt “mortified” and “didn’t know what to do while Khloe said in a confessional interview: “It’s the right message. The wrong messenger.”

The Good American founder then seemingly acknowledged the drama that her family had been facing and said that it “never ends,” to which Kim agreed with.

“It won’t end until, don’t even wanna say it, ‘til we end,” Khloe added.

During a video interview for Variety published in March, the Skims founder shared her advice for women in business and told them to “get your f***ing ass up and work.” She also claimed that “it seems like nobody wants to work these days”.

In a trailer for season two of The Kardashians, released in August, Khloe told her sister that “no one sympathises with her” amid “all the backlash on the Variety interview”. Kim could be heard in a voice over saying that she “understands why people are upset” about what she said.

Some of the outrage sparked by Kim’s interview included many people calling her “tone deaf” and pointing out her privileged upbringing.

Two weeks after the Variety video was published, the KKW Beauty founder appeared on Good Morning America and formally responded to the backlash, explaining how her statement about women in business became “a sound bite”.

“That statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it. It became a sound bite really with no context,” she said. “And that sound bite came off the notion and the question right before which was after 20 years of being in the business you’re famous for being famous.”

She added that “it wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard. I know that they do. It was taken out of context but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”

Variety reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister later responded to Kim’s statement on Twitter, explaining that Kim did not accurately describe the question that was asked in the interview.

“It’s not what she claims,” Wagmeister wrote. “I just reviewed the raw footage. The question was very direct: “What would be your advice for women in business? The question about being famous for being famous came after that question, actually.”