Khloe Kardashian has said her previous failed marriage to Lamar Odom made it easier to “forgive” and “wish the best” for Tristan Thompson following his paternity scandal.

Thompson and Kardashian have had a tumultuous relationship since they first began dating in October 2016, largely due to Thompson’s multiple infidelities.

The pair have two children together, a daughter named True, four, and a baby boy who was born in August.

The reality TV star opened up about making peace with her ex-boyfriend in the latest episode ofThe Kardashians.

Speaking during a confessional, Kardashian said her willingness to forgive Thompson was likely due to “practice” from her marriage.

“I think a lot of people maybe forget that I've been through a lot of BS,” Kardashian said.

“My ex-husband [Lamar Odom], when we were married, definitely had a very public drug problem and was found in a brothel, and there was a lot of things that probably aren't forgivable, and I'm still able to forgive him and move on and want the best for him,” she explained.

“It only hurts me by holding onto all this stuff, so let it go. Let go and let God.”

Kardashian first filed for divorce from Odom in 2013 following multiple allegations of infidelity against the athlete and their separation was finalised in 2016.

Separately during the episode, Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, praised her daughter’s “grace” in handling the breakdown of her relationship with Thompson.

“Khloé's handling the whole Tristan thing with so much grace,” Jenner said.

“As her mom, I can tell Khloé has been feeling really down. I can just feel her energy. And I know she internalises everything, which I do worry about.”

In December 2021, Kardashian learned that Thompson had fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols after spending the night with her in March of that year. He was in a relationship with Kardashian at the time.

The revelation came days after the couple completed embryo transfer for their baby son.