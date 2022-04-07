Kim Kardashian and Van Jones address dating rumours

Kim Kardashian and Van Jones have addressed the rumours about them being in a relationship, with the pair clarifying that none of them are true.

The CNN host, 53, and the reality star’s, 41, friendship has previously made headlines, specifically last summer, when fans wondered if they were a couple or not.

The pair have since cleared the air, and discussed the rumours, during Kardashian’s recent appearance on the political commentator’s podcast, Uncommon Ground with Van Jones. And, according to Jones, amid the speculation that he was dating Kardashian, his friends referred to him as a “hero”.

“Now that we’re broken up, we can actually have a conversation in public,” he joked. “Best rumour ever. It was so awesome.”

“It’s so weird,” he added. “But I tell you, being a big nerd, having all my guys from college calling, thinking I was, like, the hero. I was like: ‘No, we’re just working on trying to get people out of prison.’ But it was a cool rumour.”

The Skims founder noted that, while it was “funny,” she “didn’t really expect” fans to think that she was seeing Jones, who’s been a mentor to her throughout her law career.

According to the reality star, who filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, when “so many people” asked her about Jones, she told them that she needed “a minute” before getting back “out there” in the dating scene. Currently, she is dating comedian Pete Davidson.

Kardashian previously discussed where she stands with Jones during the Keeping Up with The Kardashians reunion special last year, during which she told reunion host Andy Cohen that Jones had told her he was benefiting from rumours about their relationship.

“Van texted me and was like: ‘This rumour has gotten me so many dates and I’m so grateful, so I owe you,’” she said at the time, according to E! News.

At the time, Cohen also asked Kardashian if she was seeing singer Maluma. In response, she shut down relationship rumours, telling Cohen: “I’m not dating either one. I’ve seen him [Maluma] a few times, always in Miami, such a nice guy. So nice.”

Jones has previously praised Kardashian’s skills as an attorney, as the billionaire business mogul worked as an apprentice at his organisation. While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year, he discussed how Kardashian has used her “platform” to help people in prison.

“She’s doing amazing,” Jones said when DeGeneres asked how the reality star’s studies were going. “She has used her platform to help people behind bars. Her dad [the late Robert Kardashian Sr] was a lawyer, and she always wanted to be a lawyer.”

“I think she’s gonna be an unbelievable attorney and she’s already one of the best advocates that we have in criminal justice,” he added.

Last December, Kardashian announced on Instagram that, after failing three times, she had finally passed the baby bar, an examination for first-year law students.