Kourtney Kardashian reveals she keeps son Reign’s hair in a drawer and smells it ‘often’
‘We didn’t cut his hair until he was five, so I have his long braid and I smell it often’ the Poosh founder says
Kourtney Kardashian Barker has revealed she keeps locks of her son’s hair in a “secret drawer” and often smells it.
In a joint interview with sister Khloe Kardashian for Interview Magazine, the Poosh founder revealed she still holds onto the keepsake from her seven-year-old son Reign Disick’s first haircut. When asked by her younger sister what’s in her secret drawer, Kourtney replied: “I will tell you one thing that’s in my secret drawer.”
“I have Reign’s hair, because we didn’t cut his hair until he was five,” she explained. “So I have his long braid and I smell it often.”
Khloe, seemingly at a loss for words, said “oh my god” and “that’s nice,” before comparing her sister to Rapunzel.
“I’ll show you when you come over later,” Kourtney said, to which Khloe interjected: “Oh no, I’m fine with that.”
In addition to her youngest son, Kourtney Kardashian shares two other children with ex Scott Disick. Prior to his buzzcut, The Kardashians star’s son received much attention for his long locks and was often seen sporting his hair in braids or a bun.
The 43-year-old mom has even received criticism for allowing her son to grow out his hair, but defended her son’s choice to wear his hair how he chooses. In one photo, which the lifestyle guru posted to Instagram back in 2019, her then four-year-old son can be seen sitting on a tractor and playing with a horse, with his long hair on full display.
When one follower commented, “She really need to cut his hair,” Kardashian clapped back with a cheeky response.
“She really need to not worry about kids that aren’t her own. He is a happy boy,” she wrote.
In August 2020, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum showed off her son’s drastic transformation on Instagram, after cutting his hair for the first time. “I am not ok,” she captioned the post, which showed Reign with a fresh buzzcut.
These days, Reign has been taking hairstyle inspiration from his stepfather, Travis Barker. This past June, Kourtney debuted her son’s spiked mohawk on Instagram, which many fans felt bore a striking resemblance to the Blink-182 drummer’s mohawk from the early 2000s.
“A mini Travis in the making,” said one person, while another user wrote: “Young Travis vibes”.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were married last May during a lavish weekend ceremony in Portofino, Italy. The newlywed couple’s children were all present for the wedding festivities, including Kardashian’s three children – Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven.
Meanwhile, Travis Barker shares two children – Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16 – with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also the adoptive father of Moakler’s oldest daughter, Atiana De La Hoya.
