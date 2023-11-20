Name of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s son officially confirmed

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The name of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s newborn son has been officially confirmed, after the reality TV star gave birth earlier this month.

Kardashian, 44, and Barker, 47, have named their baby boy Rocky Thirteen Barker, several US publications reported, citing the baby’s birth certificate.

According to the document, first obtained by The Blast, Rocky was born on 1 November at the Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

Barker was recently criticised after he shared a Tiktok video of himself, playing the drums to the sound of his child’s heartbeat in the hospital room, with some people suggesting the noise may have been inconvenient to other patients.

The baby’s name will not come as a surprise for fans who remember the Blink-182 drummer’s comments during an episode of the One Life One Chance with Toby Morse podcast.

During the episode on 30 October, Barker told host Toby Morse that, while he had been asked to perform at a Hawaii benefit concert, he wouldn’t be able to attend the gig because it was the same “week that Rocky’s due”.

When Morse confirmed the name, Barker repeated: “Rocky Thirteen Barker.”

“Such a hard name, man,” Morse reacted to the baby’s name, with Barker quipping: “I was like he’s going to come out of... my wife’s vagina doing front kicks and push-ups and...”

Barker explained the significance of the name “Rocky Thirteen” to his 17-year-old daughter Alabama, as they answered rapid fire questions for Complex’s “GOAT Talk” video earlier this year.

He told Alabama: “Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies. And 13 is just the greatest number of all time.”

Additionally, Barker – who shares Alabama with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – suggested that the name “Rocky Thirteen” would also be a tribute to the “the greatest boxing movie of all time,” 1976’s Rocky.

Seemingly unconvinced, Alabama replied: “You sure you’re going to name your kid Rocky Thirteen?”

“Possibly,” Barker said, at the time.

Kardashian – who married Barker last May – recently wished her husband on his birthday, sharing a heartfelt tribute to “my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything” on Instagram.

Alongside photographs from the couple’s maternity shoot, Kardashian wrote: “To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything… I wish you the happiest birthday.

“You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever,” her message read.

Kardashian announced her pregnancy by recreating the music video of the famous Blink-182 song “All The Small Things” at one of Barker’s gigs, as she held up a sign which read: “Travis I’m pregnant.”

Rocky Thirteen is Kardashian and Barker’s first child together. However, the Lemme co-founder shares three children with ex-boyfriend and fellow The Kardashians star Scott Disick: Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight.

Barker also has three children: Landon, 29, and Alabama, who he shares with Moakler, and daughter Atiana De La Hoya.