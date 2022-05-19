Kourtney Kardashian’s children beg her to stop ‘French kissing’ Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian’s children have weighed in on her frequent public displays of affection with Travis Barker.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, which aired on Hulu on 19 May, Kardashian is seen playing ping-pong with her nine-year-old daughter Penelope at Barker’s house. However, when the Blink-182 drummer walked into the room and greeted his new wife with a kiss, the PDA seemed to bother her children.

“Mom! No kissing,” Penelope told her mother.

When Kardashian then asked her daughter if they could share “just one” kiss, Penelope still said no.

She then asked her daughter: “What about our certificates you gave us?” but it was still a no.

Later on in the episode, Kourtney’s youngest son Reign, seven, begged his mother to stop kissing at the dinner table as well.

“I’m gonna die. Ew, guys,” he said. “Can you guys not kiss in French again? Can you guys please not French kiss?”

The couple listened to his request, with Barker telling Kardashian: “No French kissing, baby.”

The recently married couple have been known for their red carpet displays of affection ever since they took their relationship public last year. The PDA between Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, even prompted the Poosh founder’s mother Kris Jenner to joke recently that the couple’s kissing was “98 per cent” of the family’s new show.

The pair each have three children from their previous relationships. Barker shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shannon Moakler. He is also a father figure to Moakler’s 23-year-old daughter, Atiana. Meanwhile, Kardashian shares her three children – Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven – with ex Scott Disick.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Poosh founder shared how she loves nothing more than blending their two families. “I love the idea of a blended family. I think that the more kids the merrier and it’s more people to love,” she said. “I am really close with Travis’s kids and I love them and it’s a beautiful thing.”

She added that one of the reasons she fell in love with the drummer was because he is “a really amazing father” and is “very, very patient” with his children.

The couple were legally married during a ceremony in Santa Barbara, California last weekend, after previously staging a “fake” wedding at a Las Vegas chapel in April. Kardashian confirmed the news in a post to her Instagram. She marked the occasion with a collection of eight black-and-white photographs, and captioned the post: “Till death do us part”.

According to People, Barker and Kardashian are due to hold a wedding ceremony in Italy in the “near future”.