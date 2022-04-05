Kris Jenner has opened up about her daughter, Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Travis Barker and joked about how the couple made out for “98 per cent” of her family’s new reality show, The Kardashians.

Jenner discussed her upcoming Hulu show during a recent interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, acknowledging that, while was “worried” if fans would be interested in The Kardashians, “a million things” went on in her daughters’ lives during the filming process.

“You kind of worry about: ‘Are people still going to want to see what we have going on?’ Because we’ve been doing this for 15 years now, which is a blessing, but also, a little scary,” the 66-year-old businesswoman said. “And then, of course, the minute we start filming, a million things happen.”

“Kylie’s having a baby, Kourtney’s dating Travis Barker and gets engaged, and then Kim gets SNL,” she continued. “Every single day there was either this drama, or something crazy going on.”

DeGeneres recalled how when she visited the Kardashian family during the holidays, Kardashian and Barker spent most of the time kissing.

“Even at your house for Christmas, Travis and Kourtney, for real, just make out nonstop,” the television host said. “That’s all they do.”

In response, Jenner joked: “Well it is 98 per cent of the new show, is that wrong?”

DeGeneres also noted how Jenner previously had to stop her daughter and the Blink-182 drummer from “making out” once they heard that Kim was going to be on SNL.

Although Barker will be featured on the show, his fiancée has said that he won’t be the sole part of her storyline, as her relationship is quite “sacred” to her.

“I definitely hold my relationship really close,” she explained to Variety last month. “It’s so sacred to me and I am very protective of it. I think I’ve learned a lot of lessons. There is a lot of us on there, and we’ve had such a good time doing it because we have such a good time when we’re together, but I definitely want to protect it as much as I can. But also, this is my life.”

According to the Poosh founder, Barker didn’t mind being on-camera, even though it is not usually “his thing.”

“He obviously has a full-time job and a full career, so it’s not his thing, but I think he’s happy to, and we have had so much fun while we’ve been filming certain things that we’re doing, so I’ll just invite the producers to come along,” she added.

In a trailer for The Kardashians, Kardashian is seen attending several fertility clinic appointments with Barker, with the couple expressing a desire to have a baby.

The series, set to premiere on 14 April, will also cover Barker’s proposal to Kardashian, which took place last October.

According to recent reports shared by TMZ, the couple secretly got married at a wedding chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, after the Grammy Awards, with the report stating that they didn’t let anyone into the venue take photos, as they brought their own photographer and security.