Kourtney Kardashian has opened up about her relationship with Travis Barker, and revealed how she knew “deep down” that it would “be over” for the couple’s friendship if they “looked into each other’s eyes and made it physical”.

The Poosh founder, who exchanged vows with Barker - without a marriage license - in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday after attending the Grammy Awards together, reflected on the progression of their relationship from longtime friends while speaking to Robin Roberts during an ABC News primetime special on Wednesday.

When asked by Roberts about her relationship with the Blink-182 drummer, Kardashian acknowledged it is “funny” to think about, as the pair started off as friends.

“It’s so funny when we think about, like, this is us. Can you believe it? We’re, like, Kourtney and Travis, who are friends,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum said.

However, according to Kardashian, she always knew that she and Barker could become more than friends if they let their relationship get “physical”.

“I felt like deep down, if we looked into each other’s eyes and made it, you know, physical, that it would just be over,” she admitted.

The reality star’s admission comes after she shared photos from her wedding ceremony to Barker on Instagram on Wednesday, in which she and the musician smiled inside the Las Vegas chapel, where their faux nuptials had been officiated by an Elvis impersonator.

“Found these in my camera roll,” Kardashian captioned the photo album. “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

Kardashian’s sister Khloe also shared her praise for the couple during the interview with Roberts, with the Good American founder telling the Good Morning America host that she thinks “Kourt and Trav are in an amazing place”