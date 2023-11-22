Kristen Stewart exposed for crashing Robert Pattinson’s 37th birthday party

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kristen Stewart unexpectedly prompted a Twilight reunion at Robert Pattinson’s 37th birthday party.

Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke revealed how the 33-year-old actor “crashed” the Batman star’s festivities back in May. During an appearance on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast on 20 November, Hardwicke explained that there were a number of last-minute attendees at Pattinson’s birthday bash.

“Strangely enough I went to Rob’s birthday party recently,” she told host Josh Horowitz. “I kind of crashed with my friend Toni Collette. And then Kristen [Stewart] crashed it too!”

“So that was just a few months ago, it was just like: ‘Oh my god,’” Hardwicke continued. “We all hugged each other, like: ‘This is so crazy and cool.’ I see them both at parties, events and everything, they’re both lovely.”

Hardwicke worked with Stewart and Pattinson in 2008 while shooting the first installment of the Twilight saga, and watched as the two actors were catapulted into major stardom. During the podcast episode, Hardwicke recalled the film’s premiere and described what it was like to experience the intense enthusiasm from fans.

She recalled a specific instance in which they were all at the Rome Film Festival. Pattinson and Stewart were meant to host a small book signing, but masses of fans crowded the storefront and lined up several blocks away. The cast and crew, with no security, had to push through the rambunctious crowd to get to their car after the signing.

“We finally get into the van, pull each other in and we try to drive - we couldn’t even drive - and suddenly went: ‘OK, this is not just a little movie. These people are going nuts,’” Harwicke explained. “After that we had to have security, everything. That’s when we knew: ‘OK, this is big.’”

While Pattinson and Stewart’s respective roles as Edward Cullen and Bella Swan are forever engraved in the minds of many fans, both actors have moved on since the saga ended in 2012 with Breaking Dawn: Part 2.

Now, the Spencer star has her mind focused on wedding plans with her fiancée, Dylan Meyer. Stewart and Meyer announced their engagement in 2021. While the two have yet to finalise the details of their nuptials, Stewart previously admitted that she has her eye on a potential officiant: Guy Fieri. While appearing on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show, she disclosed her initial ideas for the wedding ceremony.

“We’re either going to have, like, no one - we’re just going to do it ourselves and just, like, not have somebody officiate to sort of, like, have another party involved in our moment,” she said. “But we did hear that Guy Fieri from the Food Network officiates a lot of gay weddings.”

Meanwhile, Pattinson is focusing on parenthood. The Tenet star’s long-term girlfriend, singer Suki Waterhouse, recently announced that she and Pattinson are expecting their first child together during her set on stage.