Suki Waterhouse stops mid-concert to unveil pregnancy with Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse has publicly announced her pregnancy, expecting her first child with Robert Pattinson.

The Daisy Jones and the Six actor was performing at Corona Capital, a music festival in Mexico City, on Sunday 19 November.

She stopped mid-concert and addressed fans, motioning towards her stomach and saying “I thought I’d wear something sparkly today to distract you from something else I’ve got going on. I’m not sure if it’s working.”

The pair have been together since 2018 and have largely kept their relationship under wraps.