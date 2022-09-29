Kylie Jenner reveals why she is reluctant to announce her baby son’s name

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kylie Jenner has revealed the reason she and Travis Scott still haven’t announced their seven-month-old son’s new name.

The reality star welcomed her second child with the rapper in February and initially named him Wolf, but later said they would change his name because it no longer “suited him”.

Jenner, 25, opened up in the latest episode of The Kardashians and said that while she and Scott, 31, know the baby’s “official” new name, it hasn’t been legally changed yet because the Astroworld rapper keeps changing his mind.

She told the cameras: “[Travis] will come back and be like, ‘I really like this name’, and for the day he’ll call him that. I’m like, we can’t do this again. I’m waiting for him to just name himself.”

Elsewhere in the episode, which aired on Thursday (29 September), Jenner told her mother Kris Jenner that they would not announce the baby’s name “because God forbid we change it again”.

Reflecting on why they chose the name ‘Wolf’ at first, she said: “We didn’t really have a name, I just thought it was going to come to us when we saw him and it didn’t.

“Twenty-four hours before we had to sign the birth certificate or else they just register him without a name and he doesn’t get a social security number. So I felt the pressure to choose a name and then Khloe said, the day before we sign, ‘What about Wolf?’

“I like the WW, so we just put Wolf Webster in that moment. Right after I signed the birth certificate, I was like, ‘What did I just do?’ It’s part of his story but his name has changed.”

Jenner announced the birth of her son on 6 February, but confirmed he was born on 2 February, a day after his elder sister Stormi Webster’s birthday.

A few days later, they announced his name was Wolf Webster. A birth certificate obtained by TMZ showed that the couple gave their son the middle name Jacques in honour of his father, whose birth name is Jacques Bermon Webster II.

But in a major U-turn, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul told her 320m Instagram followers in March that her child’s name “isn’t Wolf anymore” because they “didn’t feel like it was him”.