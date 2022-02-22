Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have given their son Wolf Webster a middle name that pays a special tribute.

According to a birth certificate obtained by TMZ, Jenner and her rapper partner gave their son the middle name Jacques in honour of his father, whose birth name is Jacques Bermon Webster II.

The birth certificate also showed that baby Wolf was delivered by the same doctor who delivered his sister Stormi Webster, and Khloe Kardashian’s three-year-old daughter True Thompson.

Jenner gave birth to her second child on 2 February, and announced his arrival with a sweet Instagram photo of four-year-old Stormi holding her new brother’s hand. In the black and white photo, Jenner captioned the post, “2/2/22.”

On Friday, 11 February, the 24-year-old beauty mogul shared the name of her newborn son to her Instagram Stories after much speculation from fans.

Jenner confirmed she and Travis Scott were expecting their second child in a touching Instagram video last September. The video features moments from when Jenner told her mother Kris the news, who called it one of the “happiest days” of her life.