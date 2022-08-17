Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares rare pictures of her twins to celebrate their first birthday
‘I am filled with so much emotion, pride but mostly happiness,’ the Little Mix star said
Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared a series of images of her twins to celebrate their first birthday.
Pinnock, who has kept the names and gender of her twins private since she gave birth, welcomed the babies with her fiance Andre Gray in August 2021.
Taking to Instagram, the Little Mix star shared a series of images from their first year, including several pictures of their side profiles, one of them being breastfed, but none of their faces.
“Our cubbies turn one today,” Pinnock captioned the post. “I am filled with so much emotion, pride but mostly happiness. I never knew how this was going to change my life, being a mum to two incredible little bubbas. I am so so grateful and so lucky that I get to wake up to their smiles every morning.”
She continued: “My life has a whole new meaning. I have been given a miracle and I will never have the words to express how thankful I am for it.”
Footballer Gray commented on the post: “Never be able to repay you for giving me them, can’t thank you enough for that and for being the most incredible mother to my babies, we are so lucky.”
In May, the singer revealed why she decided to keep their names and genders private.
Speaking ahead of Little Mix’s final show, she said: “I’m just trying to keep it as private as possible for as long as possible. It was a decision we made at the time because [the attention] was freaking me out a little bit.”
Pinnock’s bandmate Perrie Edwards will celebrate her son’s first birthday soon as well. She welcomed baby Axel with her footballer fiance Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in August last year.
