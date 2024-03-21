Lenny Kravitz sweetly recalls first meeting with daughter Zoë’s fiancé Channing Tatum

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lenny Kravitz has opened up about his relationship with his daughter Zoë’s fiancé, Channing Tatum.

The 59-year-old musician recalled his first meeting with Tatum, shortly after the actor started dating the Big Little Lies star, in a sneak peak of an episode of Sherri Shepherd’s talk show, which will air on 21 March. According to Lenny, he felt very comfortable around Tatum at the moment they were introduced to each other.

“[It was] very natural. Like I said he’s very sweet,” Lenny said about Tatum. “It works, you know? Life is about timing and what you’ve gone through, what you’ve learned. And they’re in the right place.”

During the appearance on Sherri, Lenny also opened up about his daughter’s potential wedding, after multiple outlets reported in October 2023 that Zoë and the Dear John star are engaged. After the singer acknowledged that he was “of course” doing a speech at the nuptials, as the father of the bride, he continued to praise the bond he has with Tatum.

“He’s a great guy. We got on really well. We have our own relationship as well,” Lenny said. "We hang out, and we talk. He’s a very soulful human being, he was raised well, he has manners and class.”

Earlier this year, Lenny shared similar sentiments about doing a toast for his daughter – who he shares with ex-wife Lisa Bonet – at the wedding. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the Critics Choice Awards in January, he shared his plans to wing the speech on the big day, noting that he’ll just be speaking “from the heart”.

“It just comes at the moment. I don’t rehearse those things,” he said.

During an interview with E! News at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements in December, Lenny once again didn’t hesitate to praise his daughter’s partner. After explaining that he and Tatum “have a great line of communication,” he also added that they get together pretty frequently.

“We hang out like you hang out with your family,” he explained. “We’re together whenever we can.”

Tatum and Zoë first sparked dating rumours in August 2021, two months after the news broke that they’d be working together on Pussy Island. They later confirmed their relationship, with Zoë previously revealing how she became interested in Tatum while they were working on the movie together.

“I guess what I’ll say is when you make things with people it’s a very sacred space, and when you’re compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels, because you’re kind of sharing all of yourself,” she told WSJ Magazine in 2022. “I’m really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way.”

While the couple hasn’t publicly confirmed their engagement, the Batman star seemingly hinted at her impending nuptials when she stepped out with what appeared to be an engagement ring on her finger shortly after the engagement reports. Her ring was spotted as she and Tatum were seen leaving Kendall Jenner’s famed Halloween bash, with their costumes reminiscent of the 1968 classic horror film Rosemary’s Baby. Tatum donned a full baby get-up, while his partner opted for an outfit to look like Rosemary Woodhouse – nightgown, knife, and all.