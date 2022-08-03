Jump to content
Leona Lewis gives birth to first child with Dennis Jaunch

The couple revealed the baby’s name

Kate Ng
Wednesday 03 August 2022 07:13
'Wearing fur displays the very worst of humanity' says Leona Lewis

Leona Lewis has given birth to her first child, a daughter named Carmel Allegra.

The “Bleeding Love” singer and her husband Dennis Jaunch revealed in an Instagram post on Tuesday (2 August) that their bundle of joy arrived on 22 July.

Lewis, 37, shared a sweet family photograph, in which she cradles baby Carmel in her arms as Jaunch, 34, places his hand over the infant.

She wrote in the caption: “And then there were three. Our little Carmel Allegra arrived 22.7.22.”

Jaunch also posted the same picture and caption on his own Instagram page.

Friends and fans were quick to congratulate the couple on the new arrival, which they first announced was on the way in March.

Jessie J, Michelle Visage and Keri Hilson were among a number of famous faces who sent their best wishes to Lewis and Jaunch in the comments.

The Grammy-nominated singer has shared her pregnancy journey with fans on social media since first announcing the news.

In her last post before the birth on 24 June, she posted two photographs of herself posing with her baby bump in one, and eating in a car in the other.

Lewis wrote in the caption: “Instagram VS reality. Mama’s gotta eat.”

The singer married choreographer Jaunch in July 2019 in a Buddhist ceremony held at Sting’s estate in Tuscany, Italy.

The wedding was a star-studded affair, attended by celebrities including former Sugababes singer Keisha Buchanan and The Voice winner Jermain Jackman.

Photographs from the celebration were published in Hello! magazine, along with an interview with Lewis about her special day.

She told the publication: “It was just the most beautiful day, full of love.

“It was so special to be able to bring together everyone we love. There were a lot of tears. The room already had so much good energy and having all the love in there was really powerful.”

