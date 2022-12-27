Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rapper Lil Baby is being trolled for gifting his seven-year-old son Jason a “showcase full of jewellery.”

On Saturday (24 December), verified Twitter account Daily Loud posted a clip of Lil Baby – real name Dominique Armani Jones – gifting his son a lot of jewellery for Christmas.

“Lil Baby gifted his son Jason a whole showcase full of jewellery,” the post read, with a clip of Jason unwrapping his present to find a veritable treasure trove of Icebox jewellery.

Many fans are trolling the “Yes Indeed” rapper for buying “a kid so much jewellery”.

“C’mon man just get him a PS5,” one person wrote.

Another person added: “He probably wanted video games or toys lol.”

One person wrote: “He’s like ‘what I’m supposed to do with this’ lol.”

“Really dislike how celebrities choose their gifts for loved ones. Everything has to be a flex for fanbases,” another person wrote.

“My child will play with that stuff for three minutes, then go right back to that Hot Wheels track setup I bought him for $40,” another joked. “Maybe I can’t understand this because I’m not rich.”

Others remarked that Lil Baby’s son didn’t seem particularly elated by the gift in the video.

“He wanted a Lego set so bad,” one person commented.

Earlier this year, Lil Baby ended his 2022 Coachella set with a powerful and emotive version of protest song “The Bigger Picture”, which was originally released in 2020 – just days after he led protests in Atlanta which erupted in the wake of the murder of George Floyd.

As he rapped, the screens behind him filled with images of the Black Lives Matter demonstrations which swept the the US with another act of police brutality.

Read The Independent’s review of Lil Baby’s performance here.