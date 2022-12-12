Lottie Moss reveals new ‘lover’ face tattoo in TikTok post

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lottie Moss has unveiled a new face tattoo on social media, commenting “don’t drink alcohol, kids”.

The 24-year-old model, who is the younger half-sister of supermodel Kate Moss, shared the new ink which reads “lover” underneath her left eye on social media.

In a TikTok clip shared at the weekend, Moss posted a video of her in a tattoo studio getting prepped for the new body art.

“I’m on my way to get a face tattoo, even though I’ve had a drink and I probably shouldn’t”, she sang to the camera.

The video then cuts to her in bed with her new tattoo visible.

“I don't have a lot to say about last night really beside the fact this could have been without doing [sic]... but I don't mind it, we're going to learn to love it, the world will learn to love it and my mum will learn to love it,” she said, before adding “don't drink alcohol, kids”.

In another TikTok video, she was seen lip-syncing to audio about not caring what other people think about her face tattoo.

Captioned “When people say they don’t like my new face tattoo”, she can be seen mouthing the words: “I don’t care, I really don’t give a f***, I really don’t.”

And today (Monday 12 December), the model shared two “tattoo tour” videos, talking fans through the many tattoos she has on her body and the meaning behind them.

The news comes weeks after Moss described her experience of going to rehab in February as “the best thing ever” for her mental health.

“I couldn’t get out of bed in the morning,” she revealed during an episode of Jamie Laing’s Private Parts podcast.

“I quit modelling; I was doing some OnlyFans but not really. I didn’t recognise myself.”

Describing how she avoided her own emotions at the time, Moss said she surrounded herself with people who “only wanted [her] there because [she] was drinking and a fun time”.

She advised other people who were struggling with depression or mental health to speak out.

“You have to tell people how you feel,” she said.

“I had never ever spoken about my true feelings for things. You have to tell people about how you feel, whether it’s your therapist, your parents or your friends.”