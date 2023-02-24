Love Is Blind star Raven explains how she found out SK cheated on her

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Is Blind star Raven Ross has shared that she found out her ex-fiancé SK Alagbada had cheated on her through TikTok.

During a recent episode of The Viall Files podcast, the pilates instructor spoke about her split from Alagbada and some of his cheating rumours after multiple women came forward on social media to accuse the data engineer of being unfaithful.

The couple initially got engaged in season three of Love Is Blind but did not walk down the aisle. They rekindled their romance when the show ended and got reengaged during the After the Altar special. Netflix later confirmed in the episode that the engagement ended and shared a clip of Ross revealing that SK had cheated on her.

Ross recalled to podcast host Nick Viall how she found out about Alagbada’s infidelity through “different women.”

“It started with one girl who he’d actually met in San Francisco. When I found out about it, I found out with everyone else on TikTok,” she said. “This was right before Thanksgiving, he was at school and I was in Dallas.”

She said her “phone started going crazy” and people began sending her the woman’s TikTok video, asking her if she’d seen it. Ross said that after watching the video a few times, she realised that her then-boyfriend had sent both of them the same pictures.

Ross noted that those photos were taken in March 2022, while Alagbada was in Austin. She then claimed that her now-ex seemingly “copied and pasted” the messages that he sent her to the woman in San Francisco.

“It was literally verbatim, the same exact selfie, the same exact words,” she continued. “I thought we had the strongest foundation, I trusted him with anything and everything.”

She further explained how the woman’s message showed that Alagabada “felt the same way” about both of them before revealing that he’d “actually invited” the woman to Austin.

“We just went to Austin, he stayed, and then you’re going to turn around and fly another girl out?” she said. “It ended up not happening and that was kind of his saving grace… I didn’t forgive him for it, but I was like: ‘OK, it’s just a Hinge date.’ Not much came of it.”

Ross said that when she confronted Alagabada about the TikTok video, he didn’t “really” own up to it, explaining: “Any time there would be a moment like this, there would always be lots of hesitation. At this point, he didn’t answer the phone for a while.”

Despite the “progress” she and Alagbada made by November, another woman then spoke out about him on TikTok which Ross said was a “far worse” situation. After watching that video alongside her ex, she said that they then talked about how he had “quite a long past” with this woman.

“So, he was able to use that to his advantage because a lot of the stuff she put in there was from 2018, 2019, right?” she explained. “I was like: ‘OK, this has nothing to do with me.’”

Ross said that after filming ended in July 2021 and prior to their reconciliation, Alagbada asked her to go to Europe with him and she turned the offer down. She later discovered that he took the second woman who posted about him on TikTok on that trip.

“This was really the hurtful part of it,” she explained. “I think he invited me just to invite me, but he knew I wasn’t going to go. Because literally he invited me and the trip was like three days later. Like I can’t do that.”

She recalled that when she spoke to Alagbada about this, he pointed out that the Europe trip happened when they weren’t together so he hadn’t cheated on her. While Ross understood his point, her “issue” was that “he lied about how she actually got” to Europe.

Ross went on to tell Viall that the woman’s TikTok video featured texts between her and Alagbada that were “much more recent” and proved that they were “still in communication”. Ross also claimed that the woman’s best friends reached out to her, encouraging her to “take SK back” and warning her that the woman was somewhat “stalking her”.

Ross verified that these people really were this woman’s group of friends and added that the woman went to Cabo with Alagbada in May 2022 while he was already dating Ross again.

“He knew my intentions,” she said. “I was not interested in dating anyone else. We were very close, at this point I had already gone to San Francisco multiple times.”

During the After the Altar special, which aired earlier this month, Ross reflected on her second engagement being called off.

“That really sucks. Since then, a lot has changed,” she said. “My world is completely different because SK cheated on me and now our relationship is over.”

She continued: “I really was so invested in the person that everyone saw and everyone loved. That’s the person I saw and I loved every day too. To see everything that has happened since then is so hard. Because that was not the person that I thought that I was with.”

While SK did not address the cheating rumours during the reunion special, he took to Instagram in November to describe the allegations as being “falsely misrepresented with malicious intent to extort”.

“While our journey back together hasn’t been straightforward, the unique emotional connection we developed from this experiment kept us together as friends and helped rekindle our relationship after the fact,” he said. “We are actively pursuing legal actions against the accuser.”

Later that month, the couple shared a joint statement to announce that they had officially separated.

“We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways,” the post read. “Due to ongoing legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we cannot provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time. Thank you for following our love story and believing in us. This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything.”

Earlier this week, Ross revealed that she has a new romance in her life.

“I’ve gone on quite a few dates [since SK],” Ross told People in an interview. “Actually, the guy that I’m dating now sent me a message on Instagram. It’s relatively new. But it’s going well, so knock on wood.”