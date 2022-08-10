Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Love Island star Adam Collard has responded to fellow season eight contestant Jacques O’Neill’s dig at his relationship with Paige Thorne.

Jacques, 23, and season eight runner-up Luca Bish recently appeared on an Instagram Live during which the 23-year-old rugby player appeared to mock Collard and Thorne’s whirlwind romance.

During the Live, Luca asks Jacques: “What do you think of Adam and Paige’s relationship?”

He responds: “Nah, they seem like they get on really, really well. They seem really happy together.”

Adam, 26, quickly coupled up with Paige when he entered the villa as a bombshell toward the end of season eight and the couple are still going strong.

The recoupling came after Jacques exited the show when it was revealed he had strayed from Paige during Casa Amor week.

During the Live, Luca then says he’s “glad the mum approves”, prompting Jacques to reply: “Yeah well, her mum seems really fond of Adam.”

“I’m sure their Sunday dinner will go really well,” he adds, as Luca laughs.

Adam retweeted a video clip of the interaction on Tuesday (9 August) and captioned it: “Humble in defeat our kid, chin up x”.

Paige, a paramedic from Wales, introduced her mother Samantha to Collard during the meet the parents episode of Love Island.

However, Samantha was less than enthused about her daughter’s new relationship, telling her: “I’m not buying it.”

She added: “The way you was with Jacques was completely different, you were a lot of more you and bouncy and full of personality, with Adam it seems a lot more different.”

Paige replied: “With Jacques, he did bring out a different side of me, bubbly and all that but there were some bits that really weren’t okay.”

Former Love Island contestant Remi Lambert recently accused Luca and Jacques of “bullying” him during his brief time on the show.

Remi, 22, entered the villa during the second week of this year’s series, but the aspiring rapper and model became the second contestant to be dumped from the show.

On Monday night (8 August), following the same Instagram Live stream, Remi took to Instagram to accuse the close friends of having “some serious issues they need to sort out”.