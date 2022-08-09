Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Island stars Luca Bish and Jacques O’Neill were left confused after Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp popped up on their Instagram Live chat this week.

Schnapp, who plays Will Byers in the hit Netflix series, is a big fan of the show – having recently revealed he had a video call with Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

During an Instagram Live between Luca and Jacques, Schnapp joined the chat, commenting: “I LOVE U.”

Jacques spotted his comment first, saying: “Look it’s Noah from Stranger Things.”

A baffled Luca responded: “Who’s Noah?”

“Mate, Noah from Stranger Things,” Jacques repeated.

“No one from Stranger Things is watching our Live,” Luca replied, before Jacques insisted: “I swear to God, he’ll put something again.”

“What does he play? Who does he play?” Luca asked, sounding excited but perplexed.

“Mate, I don’t know, I don’t watch Stranger Things but…,” admitted Jacques.

Noah Schnapp in May 2022 (Getty Images)

Luca then decided that if he doesn’t know who Schnapp is, he probably isn’t that famous. “If Stranger Things is big, who is Noah?” he said.

Schnapp isn’t the only celebrity who has come out as a fan of the show – Margot Robbie, Chrissy Teigen and even Nick Cave have all weighed in on this year’s series.