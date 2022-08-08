Love Island's Tasha Ghouri hinted that her and partner Andrew Le Page have been intimate since leaving the villa on the reunion episode.

When host Laura Whitmore asked if the "salon" - a euphemism used by islanders on the series - Tasha said that "the full set's been done" to whistles and cheers from the audience.

"[I've had] quite a few manicures... had to make the most out of it," Tasha said.

Andrew confirmed that he had received "the full treatment" too.

