Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp revealed he had a video call with Love Island’s winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu after winning the British reality show on 1 August.

The 17-year-old said in an Instagram live with co-star Millie Bobby Brown he had “DMed Ekin-Su and she answered me”.

Miss Brown reacted surprised as she asked “She did?” to Schnapp and proceeded to impersonate Ekin Su-’s Italian boyfriend and co-winner Davide Sanclimenti, saying: “Ekin-Su, you are a liar.”

The winning couple arrived back in the UK on 3 August following the series finale on Monday.

