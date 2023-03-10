Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jack Keating, who is the eldest son of Irish singer Ronan Keating, has welcomed his first child.

It comes eight months after the 23-year-old appeared on ITV’s dating showLove Island.

He joined the show in July, arriving at the Casa Amor stage, but went home quickly, after he did not couple up with any islanders at the original villa.

Late on Thursday night (9 March), the reality TV star shared a black and white photo of himself cradling his newborn, captioning the post: “Welcome to the world my little [princess emoji].”

Keating has not yet confirmed the identity of his daughter’s mother.

The post’s comments were filled with congratulatory messages, including one from his father, Ronan, 46.

"Little cutie,” he wrote, with a red heart emoji.

The Boyzone singer shares Jack with his ex-wife, model Yvonne Connolly, who he was married to from 1998 to 2015 and with whom he had three children.

Other well-wishes were from Love Island co-stars, such as finalists Paige Thorne, 25, and Luca Bish, 23, and Danica Taylor, 21.

Appearing on the show in July, Keating revealed the identity of his father after a conversation with co-star Gemma Owen, the daughter of football star Michael Owen.

The pair bonded over their famous fathers, with Jack revealing his “old man” was the Boyzone star.

“It’s sick, as you probably know as well, it’s been a fun time,” Jack said.

“I’ve got to do some great things, seen some great people, I’m blessed.”

Gemma responded by saying that she is “super close” to her father.