Adele fans have returned to speculating over whether she’s married, after noticing a gold band on her ring finger.

Earlier this week, the 34-year-old singer was accompanied by her boyfriend Rich Paul to tBeyoncé’s star-studded birthday party, thrown at the star’s Bel Air mansion.

A photograph of Adele sitting in the back of a car has now gone viral on social media.

In the photo, which was reportedly taken after Beyoncé’s party, fans noticed a huge gold ring on Adele’s finger.

“Yo, is Adele finally married?” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another added: “Please tell me Adele and Rich are finally married.”

The Independent has contacted Adele’s representative for comment.

It’s not the first time that marriage rumours have swirled around Adele and Paul ,as many believed she was wearing an engagement ring at the Brit Awards earlier this year.

In August, the “I Drink Wine” singer set the record straight on the rumours surrounding her relationship.

She revealed she is not engaged to Paul, but said she does “absolutely” want to get married again.

“I’m not engaged. I love high-end jewellery, boy!” she told Elle.

Adele and Rich Paul attend a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center on 19 October 2021 (Getty Images)

Adele and Paul were first linked in May 2021, and made their first public appearance as a couple last July.

Opening up about her relationship, Adele said she has “never been in love like this” before.

“I’m obsessed with him. I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married,” she said.

When asked about her future plans, Adele said she “absolutely” wants to get married again and expand her family.

“I definitely want more kids. I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music,” she said.

She and Paul appeared to confirm they had bought their first home together in May.

“But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas,” she added, referring to her forthcoming Las Vegas residency in November. “I wanna f***ing nail it.”

Adele already has a nine-year-old son named Angelo, whom she shares with her ex-husband Simon Konecki. Konecki and Adele divorced in March 2021.

While the Grammy award-winning artist is notorious for keeping her personal life under wraps, she recently shared a peek into her love life with her 50 million followers on Instagram, which suggested that she and Paul had bought a house together.