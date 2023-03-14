Adele says Gerard Pique is in ‘trouble’ after Shakira’s Jimmy Fallon performance

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Adele has joked about Spanish former footballer Gerard Piqué being in “trouble” after she watched his ex-partner Shakira’s most recent performance.

It comes after the Colombian pop star sang her breakup song “BZRP Music Session #53” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last week.

During her Las Vegas residency concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Sunday night (12 March), Adele walked through the audience and asked a young fan who her favourite musician was.

The audience member told her that – besides the “Easy On Me” singer – her favourite artist is Shakira.

Adele responded with her signature big laugh and said: “Oh, I saw her performance last night on Jimmy Fallon… Oh, her ex-husband is in trouble!”

Shakira, 46, and Piqué, 36, announced their separation in June 2022, after 11 years together. They share two children, Sasha, seven, and Milan, nine.

They said in a joint statement: “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

In January, Piqué made his relationship with his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti Instagram official when he posted an intimate selfie with the 23-year-old on his social media account.

The following month, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer released her song, which has been labelled by fans as a “diss track” aimed at her ex.

She sings: “Seeing you with the new one hurt me.”

“What we lived I forgot. And that is what has offended you. And life has got even better for me. You are no longer welcome here,” she continues in the song.

“I saw what your girlfriend threw at me. That doesn’t even make me angry, I laugh, I laugh.”

After the song’s release, Shakira made an appearance on the Mexican programme En Punto con Enrique Acevedo and gave an update about how she was doing following the breakup.

She said, per The Independent’s translation: “I bought the story that a woman needs a man to be complete. I had that dream of having a [nuclear] family: mother and a father living with their children living under the same roof. Not every dream in life comes true, but life finds a way to make it up to you.

“As Madeleine Albright would say, ‘There is a special place in hell for women who don’t support [women].’”

Previously, Shakira said that the breakup occurred during the “darkest hour” of her life.

In her first interview since the separation, the “She-Wolf” singer told Elle: “It’s really upsetting for two kids who are trying to process their parents’ separation. And sometimes I just feel like this is all a bad dream and that I’m going to wake up at some point.

“But no, it’s real. And what’s also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids’ father and see that turned into something vulgarised and cheapened by the media.”