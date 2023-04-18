Bill Hader confirms rekindled romance with comedian Ali Wong

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bill Hader has rekindled his romance with Beef star Ali Wong after the pair briefly dated last fall, according to multiple reports.

The 44-year-old actor – who’s currently promoting the fourth and final season of his HBO series Barry – recently spoke about his “girlfriend” in a new interview with Collider, though he didn’t mention the 40-year-old actor by name. Now, a source has confirmed to People that the comedians have reconnected some five months after their split.

“My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven’t had a vacation in 10 years,” the Saturday Night Live alum said when asked about his plans after the comedy-drama ends this season. “I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn’t really count.”

Following the interview, which was published on 16 April, representatives for Hader confirmed to several outlets that he and Wong are dating once again. Last December, sources previously told Page Six that the couple were an item “at least two months ago” but had already called it quits.

“They’re no longer dating. They dated very briefly. They’re just super busy with things, but [the split] was certainly amicable. They’re certainly friends,” the source said.

The comedy couple reportedly maintained a low-profile following Hader’s split from Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick last June, and Wong’s divorce from ex-husband Justin Hakuta in April 2022.

“Only a small circle of A-list comedians know and everyone was thrilled about it,” the outlet said, adding that their friends “helped them protect the relationship in light of Ali’s divorce”.

The Always Be My Maybe star divorced husband Jason Hakuta after eight years of marriage. A source told People at the time that the split was “amicable” and they will “continue to co-parent” their two daughters: Mari, born in 2017, and Nikki, born in 2015. Less than one year after her divorce, Wong opened up about her “unconventional” relationship with her ex-husband and revealed that the two remain “best friends”.

“We’re really, really close; we’re best friends. We’ve been through so much together. It’s a very unconventional divorce,” she said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporterlast March.

Meanwhile, Hader has turned heads with his high-profile dating history ever since his divorce from ex-wife Maggie Carey in 2018, with whom he shares three daughters. Most recently, the Superbad star was romantically linked to actor Anna Kendrick after the two co-starred in the 2019 Disney+ Christmas movie, Noelle. In January 2022, fans were shocked to learn the former couple had been “quietly dating” each other for over a year during the pandemic. But less than five months later, it was reported the two had broken up.

Hader previously datedThe OC star Rachel Bilson for nearly one year. They split in July 2020, just six months after making their relationship official at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

The Independent has reached out to Bill Hader and Ali Wong for comment.