Britney Spears and Sam Asghari separate after 14-month marriage, reports say

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have separated after a fight about infidelity, according to reports.

On Wednesday 16 August, TMZ reported that Asghari, 29, recently confronted Spears, 41, about rumours she cheated on him. The outlet notes that it was unable to confirm if the rumour “has any basis in fact,” but that the allegations sparked a “huge fight” between the couple.

A source told the outlet that Asghari has since moved out of the home he shares with Spears, and that he is now living in a place of his own.

According to the source, it is likely that the couple will divorce. “It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce,” the source said.

The alleged feud and separation rumours come after the pair recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary.

Spears and the actor first met in 2016 while working together on a music video. They became engaged in 2021, before tying the knot at their home on 9 June 2022. Spears was previously married to Jason Alexander in 2004, and Kevin Federline, who she shares sons Sean and Jayden with, from 2004 to 2007.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Spears for comment. Neither Spears nor Asghari have commented publicly on the alleged infidelity or separation reports.

As of now, divorce documents have not been filed, according to TMZ. However, the outlet reports that the couple has been experiencing “deep trouble” for months, and that Asghari has not been staying at their home amid frequent “blowout fights”.

On Instagram, where Spears uses the name Maria River Red, her most recent post with Asghari is from 22 June. In the photo, the couple can be seen smiling as they pose back to back.

Spears, who was released from her controversial conservatorship in November 2021 after 13 years, is releasing a memoir about her “freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith and hope” titled The Woman In Me. The book, which Spears said she “worked her a** off” to write, will be released on 24 October.