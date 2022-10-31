Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has made a loving show of support for his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, after she dismissed rumours of a “feud” between her and his mother, Victoria Beckham.
The aspiring chef shared the cover of Vogue Turkey featuring his wife on Instagram and wrote in the caption: “You look absolutely stunning, I love you so much and I’m so proud of you.”
Adding a heart emoji, the 23-year-old eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham continued: “Can’t believe I’m married to such a gorgeous girl.”
In a new interview published on Sunday (30 October), Nicola said she does not know why the allegations began. Tabloid reports claimed a feud started after she did not wear a wedding gown designed by her mother-in-law during the couple’s lavish ceremony in April.
The actor and daughter of American billionaire Nelson Peltz told The Sunday Times: “It’s not a feud! I keep seeing everywhere that word, ‘feud, feud, feud’. I don’t know why they say feud. I mean, maybe they picked up on something? And now they’re labelling it ‘feud’?”
The 27-year-old Transformers star was expected to wear a dress designed by Victoria for her nuptials, but instead chose a gown by Valentino Couture.
The floor-length dress had a fitted bodice, square neckline and thick straps, as well as a dramatic train. Nicola accessorised her bridal look with lace gloves and a lace veil.
She previously addressed the rumours of a feud in September, when she told Grazia she had initially planned for Victoria to design her dress.
However, Nicola said it was Victoria who phoned her mother to explain that her brand could not make the gown she wanted.
“When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress of things like that, it does hurt my feelings,” she told the magazine.
“I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like, ‘Oh, people think that’, but it’s just not true.”
Brooklyn also weighed in on the perceived drama between his wife and mother in the interview, calling it “ridiculous”.
He said: “To be honest, my wife is obviously my first priority and I never want to see her upset ever.
“When people do say ridiculous things, we just talk about it and we just move on. We have each other’s back 100 per cent and we just move on together.”
