Fans react as Chris Evans rumoured to be dating Alba Baptista: ‘This will be a topic in my therapy’
Evans said he was ‘laser-focused’ on finding a partner in July
Chris Evans is rumoured to be dating actor Alba Baptista, and not all of his fans are happy about the news.
Reports emerged this week that Evans, 41, has been dating Baptista, 25, for “over a year”.
A source told People magazine: “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”
The news comes just months after Evans said he was “laser-focused” on finding a partner. In July, the Captain America actor told Shondaland: “The answer would be maybe laser-focused on finding a partner.
“You know, someone that you want to live with. Look, I love what I do. It’s great. I pour all of myself into it, but even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into.
“Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with. Yes, so maybe it’s that.”
Now, fans are reacting to news that Evans could be in a new relationship.
“This will be a topic in my therapy,” one Twitter user joked, while another added: “Today just keeps getting worse.”
A third said: “I don’t know whether to be happy or sad or betrayed.”
Some fans commented on the pair’s 16-year age gap. “Another middle-aged man dating someone in their early twenties. Nothing says I’m ready for marriage like dating someone who could legally drink four years ago,” one person wrote.
Another added: “I just... wish he hadn’t turned out to be a Hollywood cliche.”
However some had more positive thoughts on the age gap, with one user writing: “If he’s happy then I’m happy, who cares about their age difference love is love.”
The Independent has contacted representatives of Evans and Baptista for comment.
