Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

People are gushing over a viral photo of Harrison Ford sneaking a peek at his wife Calista Flockhart ahead of their appearance at the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

On Thursday (18 May), the 80-year-old actor attended the world premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at the French film festival with 58-year-old wife by his side. Prior to walking the Cannes red carpet, the Ally McBeal star posed for photos in her flowing black dress.

However, fans couldn’t help but notice Ford’s cheeky expression as he admired his wife from the other room.

In the photo, which gained more than one million views on Twitter, Flockhart is seen standing in the couple’s accommodations for the annual film festival. The Golden Globe winner looks off into the distance while posing for the photo, as Ford peers in the doorway from the other room with his eyes open wide.

“One of the best pictures of Harrison Ford,” Twitter user Russ Fischer captioned the post.

The image quickly circulated online as fans expressed their love for the longtime couple. “This picture deserves an Oscar,” said one person on Twitter.

“If my man don’t look at me the way Harrison Ford looks at Calista Flockhart then I don’t want it,” another wrote.

“Well isn’t that adorable! Cheers to them!” a third person said.

“Couple goals,” another added.

One person pointed out, “The kindness and love in this shot is everything. You can tell he adores her,” while someone else said: “That’s a man who loves his lady.”

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart have been married for 13 years, but their relationship spans over two decades. The two began dating after first meeting at the Golden Globe Awards in 2002. Ford was still married to his second wife Melissa Mathison at the time, though she had filed for legal separation in 2001. Their divorce was later finalised in 2004.

The Star Wars actor was 60 years old at the time, 22 years older than Flockhart. He proposed to the Supergirl star in 2009 and they were married one year later in New Mexico.

Ford has been married three times and has four biological children from his previous relationships. He formally adopted Flockhart’s only child, son Liam, whom she had adopted at birth in 2001.

Harrison Ford received a standing ovation at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival where he accepted the honorary Palme d’Or for lifetime achievement. During his speech, in which Ford was moved to tears, he thanked his wife for “enabling” his dreams and his creative collaborators.

In Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Ford co-stars opposite Waller-Bridge as the adventurer’s goddaughter and Mikkelsen as the main antagonist, a former Nazi official. The film will be released on 30 June.