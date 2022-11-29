Jump to content

‘The next plan is to get wed’: Jill Scott shares plan to finally marry fiancée Shelly Unitt

‘I don’t think there will be a wedding in the jungle’, she joked

Joanna Whitehead
Tuesday 29 November 2022 07:16
Comments
'I don't know why everybody voted,' Jill Scott says after winning I'm a Celeb

Jill Scott has announced that she is finally ready to marry her partner, Shelly Unitt, after a two-year engagement.

The I’m a Celebrity winner, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle on Sunday, was greeted by her fiancée after a gruelling three weeks in the Australian jungle.

The couple, who have been together for over six years, are now ready to start planning their nuptials.

“We got engaged two years ago and Covid hit us so I think we do need to get some planning in place,” the England footballer told The Mirror.

“It will be nice. We need to sit down and just catch up on the last five weeks and what’s happened but obviously getting engaged, the next plan is to get wed.”

She added: “I am excited to see what happens in the future but I don’t think there will be a wedding in the jungle”.

Scott admitted that she struggled with the lack of contact between them, as she only received one letter from Unitt in week two of the reality TV show.

“It was really difficult,” she said. “Me and Shelly spoke about that, usually being away at a tournament you’re away for two and a half months sometimes but you can FaceTime, you can text, as long as I know Shelly is okay, family is okay, friends are okay – but not knowing that was really difficult.”

Unitt, who has two daughters named Evie, 19, and Hattie, 15, has long been a supportive presence in Scott’s life when it comes to her career, the professional midfielder added.

“I have always appreciated our relationship 100 [per cent],” she said.

Jill Scott and Shelly Unitt

(Shelly Unitt via Instagram)

“Being able to go off and do football and be away two weeks out of every month it’s so hard for the person that you’re with and the sacrifices they have to do and knowing I had Shelly’s support going into this from day one, if I hadn’t I wouldn’t have been able to do it so we’re a good team.”

The England footballer beat Hollyoaks star Owen Warner and MP Matt Hancock to claim the crown in the three-week reality show.

Twelve million votes were cast for Scott to win, who admitted she was “totally in shock” upon learning she had come first.

“I don’t know why everybody voted, but a massive, massive thank you,” she said.

