Boy George and Jill Scott discuss not being defined by sexuality on I'm a Celeb

Boy George and Jill Scott discussed how their sexuality does not define them while sitting around having a chat in the jungle.

In a recent episode of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! the music icon and Lioness recalled the experiences of their youth.

“I knew it wasn’t wrong,” Boy George said regarding his sexuality, but he felt it would make him “immediately unpopular in the playground.”

Ms Scott shared her take, saying: “You find someone, you fall in love with them. If it’s a woman, a man, I don’t think it defines you.”

