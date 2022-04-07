Kourtney Kardashian has opened up about her wedding to Travis Barker in Las Vegas, with the reality star claiming that, even though they didn’t have a marriage license, they aren’t “fake married”.

Kardashian discussed her and Barker’s wedding ceremony, which took place over the weekend after the pair attended the Grammy Awards together, during a recent appearance onJimmy Kimmel Live! When the television host acknowledged that Kardashian “got fake married” last week, she clarified that she had wanted it to be legal, but that she and the Blink-182 drummer weren’t able to get a marriage license in time.

“It’s not called fake married,” the 42-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum replied to the TV host. “There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour.”

Kardashian’s siblings and Kimmel were surprised by the fact that she couldn’t get a marriage license in Las Vegas in the middle of the night. But, according to the reality star, she had tried her best to get it, as she had really wanted to make the ceremony legal.

“And I’m like: ‘Are you guys lying?’ We asked like five times, ‘what do we have to do to make this happen?’” she recalled. “It was 2am and they were like, ‘it opens at 8’oclock.’”

When Kimmel clarified that Kardashian “wanted to get married for real but [was] unable to get married for real,” she said: “Yes,” before noting that it didn’t stop her and the musician from having the wedding.

“We just did it anyway,” she added. “It’s what’s in the heart.”

Although the wedding was unexpected, Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, said she knew it was happening, while the Poosh founder’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, revealed she was on FaceTime during the nuptials. Kim Kardashian, on other hand, was sleeping, the Skims founder said, with the family explaining that Kardashian announced her marriage to Barker in her family’s group chat the morning after.

As first reported by TMZ, Kardashian and Barker walked into a chapel in Las Vegas around 1.30am on 4 April to tie the knot. During the ceremony, which was not legal due to the absence of a marriage license, they reportedly prohibited anyone from taking pictures, as they brought their own photographer and security.

The couple confirmed the news on Instagram two days later, where they shared some photos that were taken at the chapel.

“Found these in my camera roll,” Kardashian wrote in the caption. “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”