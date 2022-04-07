If you’ve been keeping up with Kardashians, you will already know that this week Kourtney “secretly” married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in Vegas after the Grammys.

Taking to Instagram to share a series of snaps she just “found on my camera roll”, she explained to her 168 million followers that an Elvis impersonator — without a licence — wed them, in an intimate, tequila-fuelled ceremony, à la Ross and Rachel.

Both Kourt and Trav donned leather jackets and shades for the occasion, naturally, and I’d have to admit that the photos are pretty cute (even if they’re totally curated). But that’s what slightly bothers me about these two, and, indeed, quite a number of celeb couples at the moment. Everything is documented within an inch of its life and every red carpet appearance is a chance to replicate and best the previous PDA shot the paps went wild for.

Don’t get me wrong, the first time I saw *that* picture of the two of them, I let out a little squeal. Kravis were locking lips in the desert, Kourt’s legs firmly wrapped around his tattoo-covered torso, his hands sexily grabbing her ass. The fact that I don’t even have to look up the photo again to describe it only proves how ingrained it is in my memory (and probably yours, too).

But things slowly started to shift. I still relish this bizarre curveball of a relationship, but as soon as it entered the public arena, it lost a little of its shine. As most fans will know, it’s usually Kim and Kendall who secure lucrative invites to award shows, premieres and the Met Gala. But Kourt’s new-found love of pop punk has bumped her up the guest list, with hosts (and the couple) lapping up the photo ops – no doubt Kris is standing on the sidelines, cheering “you’re doing amazing, sweetie!”.

Although reports say that Kravis skipped this year’s Met Gala in solidarity with Khloe (who, again, never gets an invite and is reportedly “banned” from the event), they have literally been doing the circuit for months now – from Kourtney hosting a segment of the VMAs with Megan Fox while Travis performed with Machine Gun Kelly on stage, to the pair’s glamorous Oscars debut.

It’s not that I don’t like them as a couple. I do. Like many people, I love… well, love. I am enamoured by the idea of it and root for them as a couple. I really rate that Kourtney has gone off script and finally seems to be happy, without the constant drama that her baby daddy Scott Disick always brought her.

It’s just that the whole tongue-sucking routine has grown a little tiresome now. And perhaps it’s my own feelings about PDA clouding my judgement here (I literally recoil if a guy tries to get all lovey-dovey with me out in the open). That said, if their feelings are genuine – as I believe them to be – there shouldn’t be this need to force them onto everyone else, with endless photoshoots “proving” they’re into each other.

Constantly being on show must be exhausting, but surely that in itself is reason enough to want to shield and protect your private life? I’m not saying they must go off the grid and never take a photo with each other again, but in order for this to not burn out, they really need to appreciate those quiet moments, shared between just them, and stop forcing it in front of the cameras.