All the Love Island couples that are still together now

Love Island 2022 has come to an end, with fan favourites Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti crowned winners of its eighth series on Monday (1 August).

The reality TV show, which ties the best of us to our couches every night for two months each year, sees a slew of shiny twenty-somethings (or sometimes even teenagers) blasted onto our screens in the hope of finding love – along with £50,000.

This year brought us various love stories. Ekin-Su and Davide delighted viewers with their enemies to lovers relationship, while Tasha Ghouri won hearts after she decided to reunite with Andrew Le Page following his brief fling with Coco Lodge during the Casa Amor challenge.

Monday’s final saw Gemma Owen and Luca Bish finish in second place, followed by Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope and Tasha and Andrew.

But which couples will last when they leave the villa and return to real life (and lucrative fast fashion brand deals?).

If we look back at islanders past, the real world™ has broken what seemed like the strongest of pairings. Who else was quietly devastated when Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham split?

And with the recent news that last year’s winners, Millie Court and Liam Reardon, have called time on their relationship, we’ve decided to look at which Love Island couples from all the seasons are still going strong.

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, 2021

Status: Living together

Hands down the most entertaining couple from the 2021 season – we’re still quoting Chloe Burrows’ “That’s a violation” and “No way” – Burrows and Toby Aromolaran may have left the villa in second place but their relationship has gone from strength to strength since.

While there was speculation earlier in 2022 that the pair had split, Aromolaran put those rumours to bed after posting a video of himself and Burrows at an airport on 25 May, showing that they are still going strong.

The pair, who have given themselves the couple name of “Chloby”, moved in together mid-November with both of them sharing an Instagram post with the caption: “Cheers to us finally moving in.”

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares, 2021

Status: Living together

Last year’s third-placed couple were definitely one of the more fiery pairings from recent years – with one argument between Faye Winters and Teddy Soares sparking 25,000 complaints to Ofcom.

A year on the pair continue to post loved-up snaps with one another, and they moved in together late last year. Winter has even started a separate Instagram account to document the progress of their home together.

In a recent picture of the couple to celebrate Winter’s 27th birthday, she revealed that Soares is taking her to the Maldives to celebrate the occasion.

Paige Turley and Finley Tapp, winter 2020

Status: Living together

Love Island’s first winter series aired early in 2020, ending just a month before the world came to a standstill due to coronavirus. While lockdown put a strain on many couples, for those already used to spending all their time together (albeit in a South African villa) it wasn’t so hard, with quite a few series six couples still together.

Among them are series champions Paige Turley and Finn Tapp, who are still together over two years on and share a flat in Manchester.

Eva Zapico and Nas Majeed, winter 2020

Status: House hunting

Another series six couple you might not realise are still together. Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico coupled up late in the competition but are still going strong and regularly update fans on their relationship on social media.

In late June this year Majeed wrote on Instagram: “Reunited and it feels so good! Two weeks apart felt like a lifetime … Time to resume the house hunt together!”

Molly Smith and Callum Jones, winter 2020

Status: Living together

Callum Jones’s main narrative on the winter series of Love Island came when he coupled up with Molly Smith at Casa Amor behind Shaughna Phillips’s back.

Phillips was loved by the public, but the couple made it further than her in the competition, bowing out just before the final. They now live together in Manchester.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, 2019

Status: Living together

Perhaps the most famous couple to emerge from Love Island, Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are still together three years after their season ended.

They moved in together in 2019 but their Manchester home was burgled in October last year with thieves taking £800,000 worth of their belongings.

Fans have consistently speculated about the pair being engaged, which Hague has denied.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt, 2017

Status: Married with children

Camilla Thurlow didn’t have the best initial run in the Love Island villa, coupling up with wrong guy after wrong guy (who can forget her discussion with Jonny Mitchell about feminism?).

However, when model Jamie Jewitt came in and coupled up with her, viewers worried he might be too good to be true, but the couple kept their post-villa plans lowkey and ended up proving them all wrong.

The couple got married last year and share two daughters, Nell, one, and Nora, two months.

Jess Shears and Dom Lever, 2017

Status: Married with children

Jess Shears and Dom Lever coupled up early on in the villa in 2017, but their relationship was put to the test after Shears was kicked out by her fellow islanders. Lever followed soon after.

They initially got married on Good Morning Britain in February 2018 before officially tying the knot in Mykonos in October 2018.

The pair share two sons, Presley, two, and a baby boy who was born at the end of June this year.

Cara Delahoyde and Nathan Massey, 2016

Status: Married with children

Despite winning over the public’s affections with their surprisingly normal-seeming relationship (they eventually won the series), Cara Delahoyde and Nathan Massey did briefly split.

Fortunately, the couple rekindled their relationship just before welcoming their first child, Freddie-George, together in 2017. They became engaged in 2018, after Massey took his partner back to the original villa the show was filmed in to propose and married in the summer of 2018. They now also have a daughter, Delilah, born in July 2020.

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen, 2016

Status: Married with a child

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen also reached the final on series two of Love Island, despite not getting off to the best of starts. The pair fancied each other when Bowen joined the villa, but he went off and spent a night in the hideaway with Zara Holland, leading to one of the show’s most memorable moments that lost Holland her Miss GB crown.

However, Buckland and Bowen were loved by the audience and became engaged soon after leaving the villa. They got married in September 2018 (becoming the first Love Island couple to do so) and now live in Essex with their french bulldogs and a horse. Their first child, Abel, was born in June this year.