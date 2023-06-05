All the Love Island couples that are still together now

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Love Island 2023 is upon us, with more villa sun-soaked drama ahead.

The reality TV show, which ties the best of us to our couches every night for two months each year, sees a slew of shiny twenty-somethings (or sometimes even teenagers) blasted onto our screens in the hope of finding love – and winning £50,000.

The first batch of islanders have been announced for the show, which will begin on Monday (5 June). Maya Jama will be hosting it, after she made her debut on the winter edition earlier this year.

But which couples will last when they leave the villa and return to real life – and lucrative fast fashion brand deals?

If we look back at islanders past, the real world has broken what seemed like the strongest of pairings. (Who else was quietly devastated when Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham split?)

Below, we run through the Love Island couples from all the series that are still going strong.

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan, winter 2023

Status: Still dating

Kai was initially coupled with Tanyel and then Olivia, before he met Sanam in Casa Amor and decided to recouple with her. The pair made it to the final together and were eventually crowned the winners.

In his exit interview, Kai said: “As soon as we get out of here, that’s when even more effort starts. You can really value someone’s time and effort when you have to put in the time and effort. That’s what I am looking forward to.”

Sanam added: “That’s something I want to work towards. I’ve spoken to Kai as well and I would love to work on building us up more on the outside and then work towards moving in together.”

Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins, winter 2023

Status: Still dating

They may have finished second to Kai and Sanam, but Ron and Lana have stuck together and still hang out with their friends from the island.

The couple said in early May that they have only spent about “four or five days apart” since they left the show, but are planning to take things slow before moving in.

At the Pride of Manchester Awards, Ron told The Mirror: “I think we’ll do it like a normal couple. We’ll each have our own space and our own bases and then move in together when it’s that natural development.”

Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga, winter 2023

Status: Still dating

After admitting that they loved one another during the show, Shaq and Tanya are still going strong outside the villa.

In April, they went on their first romantic holiday together at a luxury apartment in Manchester.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, 2022

Status: Living together

Everyone’s favourite, most dramatic winners of 2022’s summer series are still going from strength to strength.

Ekin-Su and Davide moved in together in November. Davide has been supporting Ekin-Su’s efforts in relief efforts in Turkey following a devastating earthquake there in February, which killed more than 50,000 people.

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, 2022

Status: Living together

After plenty of ups and downs in the villa, including Indiyah’s iconic “May the best heartbreaker win” moment, the couple’s flame is still burning.

Indiyah and Dami have since moved in together.

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, 2022

Status: Living together

Remember when Andrew told Tasha he “licked [Coco’s] t** or whatever” on national TV? What a moment. Although at the time it nearly split the couple apart, they have since reconciled and are still together a year after leaving the villa.

Eva Zapico and Nas Majeed, winter 2020

Status: Living together

Another series six couple you might not realise are still together are Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico, who coupled up late in the competition. They are still going strong and regularly update fans on their relationship on social media.

In February, Zapico posted a photograph of her and Majeed celebrating his birthday in their home, writing: “Early bday celebrations for my favourite. Featuring the world’s worst cake but we’re not gonna look at that.”

Molly Smith and Callum Jones, winter 2020

Status: Living together

Callum Jones’s biggest moment on the winter series of Love Island came when he coupled up with Molly Smith at Casa Amor behind Shaughna Phillips’s back.

Phillips was loved by the public, but the couple made it further than her in the competition, bowing out just before the final. They now live together in Manchester.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, 2019

Status: Living together with a baby

Perhaps the most famous couple to emerge from Love Island, Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are still together four years after their series ended.

They moved in together in 2019 and, earlier this year, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Bambi.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt, 2017

Status: Married with children

Camilla Thurlow didn’t have the best initial run in the Love Island villa, coupling up with wrong guy after wrong guy.

However, when model Jamie Jewitt came in and coupled up with her, viewers worried he might be too good to be true, but the couple kept their post-villa plans lowkey and ended up proving them all wrong.

The couple got married in 2021 and share two daughters, Nell and Nora.

Jess Shears and Dom Lever, 2017

Status: Married with children

Jess Shears and Dom Lever coupled up early on in the 2017 series, but their relationship was put to the test after Shears was kicked out by her fellow islanders. Lever followed soon after.

Their wedding was streamed live on Good Morning Britain in February 2018, before they officially tied the knot in Mykonos in October 2018.

The pair share two sons, Presley and a baby boy who was born at the end of June 2022.

Cara Delahoyde and Nathan Massey, 2016

Status: Married with children

Despite winning over the public’s affections with their surprisingly normal-seeming relationship (they eventually won the series two), Cara Delahoyde and Nathan Massey did briefly split.

Fortunately, the couple rekindled their relationship just before welcoming their first child, Freddie-George, together in 2017. They became engaged in 2018, after Massey took his partner back to the original villa the show was filmed in to propose, and they married in the summer of 2018. They now also have a daughter, Delilah, born in July 2020.

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen, 2016

Status: Married with a child

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen also reached the final on series two of Love Island – despite not getting off to the best of starts. The pair fancied each other when Bowen joined the villa, but he went off and spent a night in the hideaway with Zara Holland, leading to one of the show’s most memorable moments that lost Holland her Miss GB crown.

However, Buckland and Bowen were loved by the audience and became engaged soon after leaving the villa. They got married in September 2018 (becoming the first Love Island couple to do so) and now live in Essex with their french bulldogs and a horse. Their first child, Abel, was born in June 2022.