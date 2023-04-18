Paris Hilton shares her and husband Carter Reum’s nighttime routine

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum have shared their “habitual” hobby to spend quality time in the evenings together.

The hotel heiress recently had Reum as a guest on her podcast, I Am Paris, during which they discussed what their nighttime routine looks like.

The couple married in November 2021 and welcomed their first child Phoenix via surrogate in January 2023.

Speaking on the latest episode of I Am Paris on Monday (17 April), Reum said the couple are much more affectionate with one another at home than the public might think.

“People don’t realise how much we cuddle and kiss,” he said. “We’re like, serious cuddling and kissers. It’s our favourite things. We never leave the house. We basically cuddle, kiss and play with baby P.”

Hilton added: “And bubble baths every night!”

“We’re very habitual bubble bath users,” Reum agreed.

The venture capitalist, 42, also opened up about being “the luckiest man alive” because of his relationship with Hilton, also 42.

“We dance while we’re doing taco Tuesdays, kiss in the bath, we help each other on work stuff,” he said.

“We support each other. And there is a reason why on my credit card it says ‘luckiest man alive’. Sometimes people have to be reminded of how lucky they are.

“I wake up every single day going, ‘I am the literally luckiest man alive because I still don’t know why you chose me’.”

Hilton gushed in return: “I feel so lucky to have found you at the perfect time. You’re just the best.”

The couple started dating in November 2019, but have knew each other for about 15 years before a relationship was sparked. They reconnected after Reum’s sister Halle Hammond invited them to Thanksgiving one year.

Hilton told People they had “incredible chemistry” and went on a first date soon after.

They had a three-day “fairytale” wedding held at a Bel-Air estate that once belonged to Hilton’s late grandfather, Barron Hilton.

The bride wore six different dresses throughout the course of the celebrations, including a custom Oscar de la Renta dress that took “months” to design.

In an Instagram post shared on the day of their nuptials, Hilton wrote in the caption: “My forever begins today…”

Hilton released her book, Paris: The Memoir, in March this year, which goes into great detail about her past trauma and abuse, while exploring her fame.

In an interview with The Independent, she said she gets “nervous” when she thinks about Phoenix’s future as a teenager and “if he’s gonna want to sneak out at night”.

“I hope that he doesn’t want to be in this industry, because it’s a lot,” she added. “I’m hoping he’ll be a nerd like his dad and do business or sports or something.”