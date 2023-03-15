Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paris Hilton has offered some parenting advice to friend Lindsay Lohan, who recently announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

The 42-year-old DJ, who welcomed her first child earlier this year, discussed Lohan’s recent pregnancy announcement during an interview with Access Hollywood. Hilton went on to congratulate the soon-to-be parent, before giving her some tips about motherhood.

“I’m so excited for her,” Hilton said. “It’s just exciting to see all of my friends growing up and starting families on their own. My advice is just to soak in every moment, because it’s just so precious.”

On Tuesday, the Mean Girls star took to Instagram to announce that she’s expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas. She ​​shared a photo of a white baby onesie that read: “Coming soon…” in black script. In the caption of her post, Lohan noted that she and Shammas are “blessed and excited” about the new addition to their family.

While Hilton and Lohan have had a rocky relationship over the years, they have since buried the hatchet. During a December 2021 episode of her This is Paris podcast, the reality star congratulated Lohan on her engagement to Shammas.

“I also just saw that Lindsay got engaged,” she said. “And I know we’ve had our differences in the past, but I just wanted to say congratulations to her and that I am genuinely very happy for her.”

Lohan reportedly got married in July 2022, according to People, after first announcing her relationship with Shammas in February 2020.

The marriage news came after Lohan called her partner her “husband” in an Instagram post last year, writing: “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything.”

Hilton echoed her sentiments about her feud with Lohan in January 2022, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. Speaking to TV host Andy Cohen, the socialite said that there was “no bad blood” between her and the actor.

“I just feel like we’re grown-ups now,” she said. “I just got married. She just got engaged. We’re not in high school. I think it was just very immature and now everything is all good.”

The Simple Life star also revealed recently she expanded her own family, when she announced the arrival of her and husband Carter Reum’s baby, who they welcomed via surrogate, in January. One month later, Hilton revealed her son’s name, Phoenix, and explained why it is special.

“Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points but more important, it’s the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again,” she said during an episode of This Is Paris, while reading an excerpt from her book, Paris: The Memoir. “I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives and that this should give us great hope for the future.”