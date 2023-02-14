Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rebel Wilson announced she is launching a new dating app called “Fluid,” inspired by her own relationship with girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

The Pitch Perfect star revealed to People on 14 February that the dating app will be for people who wish to “love with no labels”. The free Fluid app will reportedly be available to download on the App Store later this month, but interested singles can sign up on the website.

“This is the first dating app where you don’t have to actually define yourself or tick a box to say ‘I’m straight, I’m gay, I’m bisexual,’” said the 42-year-old Australian actor, who is currently in a relationship with designer Ramona Agruma.

The Fluid app is “open to everyone” who may be “interested in checking out a wider dating pool like I was,” she said. “It covers a lot of the LGBTQIA+ spectrum, but I think even if you’re straight you could use the app and have an amazing time.”

The Senior Year actor explained that the dating app algorithm works by “pick[ing] up who you are vibing with and how much time you spend on certain profiles and it’s open enough so that if your sexuality moves into a different direction, it will follow because of what you are preferring on the app.”

As for her own relationship with dating and sexuality, Wilson admitted that she wished her forthcoming dating app was around “five years ago” because it would’ve helped her realise sooner that “it doesn’t matter about the gender, it just matters about the person.”

In June 2022, Rebel Wilson came out when she simultaneously announced her relationship with Agruma, whom she called her “Disney Princess”, in an Instagram post.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” she captioned a smiling selfie of the pair. Just five months later, Wilson announced the birth of her first child, daughter Royce Lillian, via surrogate.

Since announcing their love to the world, the couple have often shared heartwarming pictures together on social media. Wilson also recently revealed on the Life Uncut podcast that Agruma’s family is not “as accepting” of their relationship as hers has been.

“My whole family has just been amazing,” Wilson told hosts Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne during a Valentine’s Day episode of the podcast. “Ramona’s family hasn’t been as accepting. And so in many respects, it has been a lot harder on her to have to make the news public.”

“With her, she’s not in the public eye, it’s much harder on her. It’s so sad to see what happened with her family over it,” she added. “Hopefully, people will change their attitude about things.”

Agruma is an entrepreneur and brand ambassador living in Los Angeles. She is the founder of Lemon Ve Limon, a sustainable clothing brand designing colourful loungewear, and also the brand ambassador for Bee Goddess Jewellery.

While speaking to People about the launch of her dating app, Wilson opened up about how “shocked” she was about the “deep” connection she had with Agruma when they met for the first time.

“I was always a bit of a girls’ girl and had deep friendships with women, but this was the first time that it was a romantic connection,” she explained, adding that she “never thought” she was “100 per cent straight”.

“I think sexuality is so complex and nuanced than just saying straight or gay. I like the word fluid,” Wilson continued. “I still don’t know 100 per cent what category I would fit in. I’m just in a great same-sex relationship now, and it’s awesome.”