A$AP Rocky has opened up about how he would like to raise his children.

In a new interview with Dazed magazine, the 33-year-old rapper who welcomed his first child with Rihanna this month, said he wanted to raise “open-minded children”.

“I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what. I actually love to watch cartoons,” he told the magazine.

“I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate.

“And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents.”

Rocky added that “things like diversity and versatility” were important and that “they’ll be embedded in the household”.

Rihanna and Rocky revealed they were expecting a child together in January during a photoshoot in Harlem, New York City.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reportedly welcome son (Getty Images)

During the outing, the singer wore a long pink puffer jacket, unbuttoned to show off her pregnancy.

Rihanna, who was widely praised for her maternity style during the pregnancy, revealed in March during an interview with Elle that she was in her third trimester.

At the time, the billionaire business mogul said she’d been advised to “sleep now” as she wouldn’t be getting much rest after the baby arrived.

“Probably the best advice is to sleep now because I won’t get much later,” she said. “I need to work on that before it’s a thing of the past.”

During the interview, Rihanna also discussed her preparation for the baby’s arrival, with the singer claiming that she was “so behind on everything” as she hadn’t purchased a “single thing”.

Rihanna and Rocky began dating in 2020. According to the singer, their relationship grew serious during the Covid lockdown in March 2020, at which point she told Vogue that her longtime friend “became my family”.

As for whether the pregnancy was planned, Rihanna told the outlet she “wouldn’t say planning”, but that the pair were “certainly not planning against it”.

“I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of sh*t. We just had fun,” she said. “And then it was just there on the test. I didn’t waste any time. I called [Rocky] inside and showed him.

“Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began.”