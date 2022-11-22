Jump to content

Travis Barker hints he and Kourtney Kardashian will ‘probably eventually’ move to Tennessee

The couple currently live in California but not together

Kate Ng
Tuesday 22 November 2022 11:27
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian kiss on the Grammy's red carpet

Travis Barker has suggested and he and Kourtney Kardashian Barker “probably will eventually” move to Tennessee after visiting the state for his 47th birthday.

The Blink-182 drummer posted a series of photographs on Instagram on Sunday (20 November) showing the couple and their children staying in a cabin in the woods and rock climbing.

He captioned the carousel: “Spent my birthday in Tennessee.”

Under his post, the Poosh founder commented with cowboy and whisky cocktail emojis, adding: “Let’s move there.”

Barker replied: “Yesssss.”

A fan commented that the couple “should move to Tennessee, get out of Hollywood”, to which the rock musician responded: “Probably will eventually.”

Barker and Kardashian, who married in a lavish Italian wedding in May, both currently live in Calabasas, California, but not together.

They also reportedly bought a house recently for US$14.5m (approximately £12.2m) in Carpinteria, California.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom beach house previously belonged to Conan O’Brien, according to Us Weekly.

The newlyweds held their extravagant wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy, over a weekend in May with their family and friends in attendance.

Kardashian wore a gown and cathedral-length lace veil with a picture of the Virgin Mary embroidered onto it by Dolce & Gabbana.

In September, The Kardashians star opened up about her decision to take Barker’s last name.

She told Today host Hoda Kotb: “It was just a given, it wasn’t a thought.”

Kardashian also described her married life as “kind of easy” for the pair so far, adding: “I think of times when things weren’t so easy and it’s just like, when it’s right, it’s right.”

She shares three children with her former partner Scott Disick, including Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, seven. Meanwhile, Barker has two children, Alabama, 15, and Landon, 18, from his first marriage to Shanna Moakler.

The drummer also remains close to his former stepchild, Shanna’s eldest daughter Atiana, 22.

