Lucy Liu says she hasn’t shown her nine-year-old son either of the Charlie’s Angels films because she isn’t ready for him to see her in her “angel” persona.

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on 18 November, Liu said she doesn’t plan on showing her son Rockwell the movies anytime soon.

Barrymore and Liu worked together on Charlie’s Angels in 2000, alongside Cameron Diaz, and returned for the 2003 sequel, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

Responding to Barrymore’s question about whether her son had seen the films, Liu responded: “No, no. It’s a little too much.”

Barrymore cut in to say, “Boob?”

“I think you’ve got a lot of boob going on, you’ve got some booty going on,” Liu replied. “I think it’s too much.”

Barrymore replied, “You have some booty going on! Yes, at the Pussycat Dolls dance. Oh, come on!”

open image in gallery Lucy Liu, Cameron Diaz, and Drew Barrymore in Charlie’s Angels ( Getty )

The dance refers to a scene in Full Throttle where Barrymore, Liu and Diaz perform a routine to the Pink Panther theme song, accompanied by a performance from the Pussycat Dolls.

“No, he hasn’t seen it and I don’t think it’s the right time,” Liu said. “It’s too much.”

Barrymore acknowledged that it might feel awkward for a mother to watch with her son. “Well, also, with boy-girl, boy-mom relationships, yeah, that’s different.”

open image in gallery Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle ( Columbia Pictures )

Liu appeared on the show to promote her film Red One, which also stars Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, and Kiernan Shipka.

The holiday movie features Oscar winner JK Simmons as a jacked-up, alpha male Santa Claus, while Johnson plays Callum Drift, head of the North Pole security team called Enforcement, Logistics and Fortification, or ELF, which is responsible for protecting Saint Nick.

Santa Claus, code name “Red One”, is kidnapped and Callum must pair up with hacker Jack O’Malley, played by Evans, to rescue him.

In the same episode, Barrymore shared how she sought Liu’s support after the end of a relationship. Liu chimed in to clarify the story, revealing what her friend did when she arrived at the house.

“If you don’t remember, I found her hiding in my bushes,” the Elementary star said, prompting the 50 First Dates star to laugh hysterically.

“She was hiding, she rang the gate. And I came out and I was like, ‘Where? I don’t see anyone here.’ And you kind of came out of the bushes with leaves in your hair. And you’re like, ‘I don’t want you to see me here, remember?’”