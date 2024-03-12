Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans are loving Martin Scorsese’s sweet reaction to Ryan Gosling’s performance of “I’m Just Ken” during the Oscars this year.

In a TikTok shared by British Vogue, the 81-year-old director was captured attending the event with his 24-year-old daughter, Francesca Scorsese, who he shares with his wife Helen Morris. The clip went on to share a video documented by Francesca, as she was sitting next to her father inside the Dolby Theatre during Gosling’s performance of the tune from Barbie.

After Gosling began the performance by singing to co-star – Margot Robbie – in the audience, Francesca then focused her camera on her father, who had a huge smile on his face. The video continued with shots of the Killers of The Flower Moon director standing up while laughing in glee at the performance.

During one moment, Francesa tapped her father on the shoulder, before he turned around and showed his seemingly surprised reaction to the dancers in the aisle. As Francesca continued to laugh at her father’s smiles throughout the performance, she documented another video of him focused on the aisle, as the dancers were running through it.

The video concluded with Martin pointing at the stage and laughing, followed by another clip of him clapping when the performance came to a close.

Martin’s reaction to the Oscars moment has quickly gone viral on social media, with Gosling’s partner – Eva Mendes – even praising it. In her since-expired Instagram Story, she re-shared the footage of Martin and called it “the best video ever”.

“@Francesca.scorsese, I’m living for this major moment of your Dad!!!! How F cool,” she wrote in the caption, as reported by People.

In the comments of British Vogue’s TikTok video, fans expressed their excitement over how happy Martin looked during the “I’m Just Ken” performance.

“The pure joy in his face melts my heart,” one wrote. “Protect this man (and his movies) at all cost.”

“I just want to put this little man in my pocket. He’s so adorable,” another wrote, while a third quipped: “He may not like superhero movies, but he sure as hell likes Ken.”

Other fans quipped about how they now wanted Martin and the Notebook star to work together on a project.

“PLEASE work with Ryan Gosling before you retire Marty,” one wrote, while another joked: “Marty contemplating at that moment how to get Ryan Gosling in his next movie.”

During the 96th annual Academy Awards on 10 March, Gosling began his now-viral performance from the audience while wearing a dazzling hot pink suit bedecked with rhinestones, which he paired with pink socks, pink leather gloves, and dark sunglasses.

He then joined the song’s co-writer Mark Ronson, giving the composer a playful cuff on the chin, before he moved over to a pink staircase where he was joined by a troupe of fellow Kens, all dressed in suits with striped ties and cowboy hats.

The dance also had a special meaning, with references to Marilyn Monroe’s iconic performance of “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” in the 1953 film, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. Originally sung by Carol Channing in the 1949 Broadway show of the same name, Monroe brought her signature pizazz to the performance while dressed in a pink strapless gown with matching arm-length gloves and a black fan.

Aside from fans, many celebrities – who were up on their feet during the Oscars number – have gone to praise Gosling’s performance. Emma Stone also revealed that her dress broke during that performance, as she accepted the award for Best Actress for her role in Poor Things.

“Oh boy. Um, my dress is broken,” Stone said, as she addressed the audience, while turning around to show the style mishap. “I think it happened during ‘I’m Just Ken’. I’m pretty sure.”