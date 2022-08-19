Martin Short says he regrets his ‘Kim and Pete Forever’ tattoo on Tonight Show
Reality star and SNL alum dated for nine months before ending relationship earlier this month
Martin Short has had an exciting summer, apart from his “Kim and Pete Forever” tattoo that he seriously regrets.
The Only Murders in the Building star appeared on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday evening, where he delivered killer jokes every second, including one quip aimed at Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup.
Short, who was recently Emmy nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, began the talk show stint with a few friendly jabs at host Jimmy Fallon. “James Thomas Fallon, your name screams out diversity, it really does,” he told Fallon, who couldn’t stop himself from laughing throughout the entire interview.
When asked how his summer has been, the 74-year-old comedian replied: “Well, it’s so beautiful. I’ve been up with the loons at my cottage. And do I regret my ‘Kim and Pete Forever’ tattoo? Sure.”
However, it’s safe to assume Short was joking, and does not have a tattoo commemorating Kardashian and Davidson’s nine-month-relationship. Although, fans have shared a few ideas for how Davidson can cover up his “my girl is a lawyer” tattoo, which he got in honour of his now ex-girlfriend.
The jokes didn’t stop there. Short roasted his OMITB co-star and frequent collaborator Steve Martin, who is also up for the Emmy award for best actor. “He’s the most talented guy in the world, you know? I mean, he does magic, he juggles, he plays the banjo, and yet somehow he’s famous,” Short said.
“You know he butt-dialed me the other day, which is kind of remarkable because he still has a rotary phone,” he added.
Kardashian and Davidson called it quits after nine months of dating earlier this month. According to E! News, the pair reportedly still had “a lot of love and respect for each other,” but their schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship”. Davidson has been in Australia filming his new movie Wizards!, while Kardashian is based in California with her four children, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.
Davidson is known for getting inked in honour of his girlfriends. Prior to their breakup, Kardashian revealed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Davidson had his chest branded with the word “KIM”. Fans also noticed the Saturday Night Live alum had a Jasmine and Aladdin tattoo, which paid tribute to the SNL sketch he and Kardashian appeared on together where they shared an on-screen kiss.
