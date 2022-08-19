It has been revealed comedian Pete Davidson will be barely seen in the second season of Hulu's The Kardashians despite featuring in the series trailer. This comes two weeks after his break-up from Skim's founder Kim Kardashian.

The New York post reported that the Saturday Night Live (SNL) star would be "in the background" as a source commented: "Pete is not a part of that world."

Kardashian and Davidson met in October 2021 on SNL and dated for nine months before ending their romance in early August due to demanding work schedules

